Klopp hints at FSG frustration with response to Naby Keita question

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that finances are holding Liverpool back from bringing in a further addition to the squad this summer.

In comments relayed online by @FabrizioRomano, the German responded to a question about the potential impact of Naby Keita’s injury on the club’s transfer plans with: ‘It’s difficult to answer. I’m not the right person to ask’.

Jurgen Klopp on whether Naby Keita’s injury will change the club’s stance on new midfielder: “It’s difficult to answer. I’m not the right person to ask…”. 🔴⚠️ #LFC “As a manager, I’d like to have more players who are available, naturally”, Klopp told Sky via @AnfieldWatch. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 23, 2022

It’s possible that it was merely a harmless response from the 55-year-old, though, in light of his prior comments about the finances around transfers, one might be inclined to suggest the manager was nodding to the ownership in Fenway Sports Group.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

READ MORE: James Pearce says 29-year-old LFC star kept doing one thing to ‘infuriate’ Klopp during Man Utd defeat

It should be noted that we’ve been far from penny-pinching in the summer window, even despite sales making a marked dent in the funds lost to incomings, with Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho all fine additions to the squad.

However, regardless of the impact of injuries, it would appear that we are in need of some further reinforcements before the window draws to a shut if the dismal midfield performance at Old Trafford was anything to go by.

This shouldn’t encourage the club to repeat the mistake of yesteryear by bring in a couple of bodies to replenish the midfield.

Of course, genuine quality is hard to come by, though it’s hard to imagine there not being an option available that is of a calibre capable of meeting the demands of Klopp’s system if not quite possessing the talent ceiling of a Jude Bellingham or Aurelien Tchouameni.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 76% of fans want Liverpool to sell Naby Keïta after transfer bombshell dropped – but Jürgen Klopp would be insane to let him go