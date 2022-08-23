(Video) Klopp makes ‘ridiculous’ Liverpool claim after Reds fail to capitalise on Man City draw

Jurgen Klopp admitted that Liverpool’s meeting with Manchester United should have been a game the Reds won.

The German pointed to the club’s significant injury lists as a factor in his decision-making before the 2-1 defeat, with the absence of Fabinho in the starting-XI proving a gamble too far.

The Merseysiders find themselves swapping fortunes with Erik ten Hag’s men who have now leapfrogged them in the league table leaving the former languishing near the bottom end on two points.

🗣 "We should have won this game, I know it sounds ridiculous." Jurgen Klopp's opinion on Liverpool's performance against Man United pic.twitter.com/CUYKgcb4z5 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 22, 2022