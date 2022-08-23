(Video) Klopp makes ‘ridiculous’ Liverpool claim after Reds fail to capitalise on Man City draw

Posted by
(Video) Klopp makes ‘ridiculous’ Liverpool claim after Reds fail to capitalise on Man City draw

Jurgen Klopp admitted that Liverpool’s meeting with Manchester United should have been a game the Reds won.

The German pointed to the club’s significant injury lists as a factor in his decision-making before the 2-1 defeat, with the absence of Fabinho in the starting-XI proving a gamble too far.

The Merseysiders find themselves swapping fortunes with Erik ten Hag’s men who have now leapfrogged them in the league table leaving the former languishing near the bottom end on two points.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top