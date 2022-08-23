(Image) Shocking snap of Liverpool’s dysfunctional midfield & lack of presence in the middle of the park shared online

Liverpool’s midfield was the subject of some heavy criticism after a near-bottom-of-the-table Manchester United secured their first points of the season in a 2-1 win over Jurgen Klopp’s men.

One image shared online perfectly illustrated the clear dysfunction in the middle of the park as the Reds midfield numbers were spotted scattered haphazardly across the turf.

There was a distinct lack of shape or sense that any of the options in the department had ever played with each other before as a United midfield ran virtually unopposed without Fabinho on the pitch.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Reddit user u/sryan2809: