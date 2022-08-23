Exclusive: Liverpool call off Lijnders’ book signings as players’ day off cancelled after United defeat

Liverpool have allegedly cancelled their players’ day off today in response to a disappointing defeat suffered at Old Trafford.

Sources close to Empire of the Kop understand that two book signings Pep Lijnders had been scheduled to attend, at Pritchards Bookshop in Crosby and Linghams Booksellers in the Wirral, have been called off as the squad has been instructed to come to training.

The Merseysiders succumbed to their first league defeat of the 2022/23 campaign, a result that sees Jurgen Klopp’s men lying in 16th in the English top-flight.

The nature of the results suffered against Fulham and Crystal Palace could be explained away to a certain extent but the manner in which we were outclassed across the pitch for much of proceedings against Erik ten Hag’s men should be cause for concern.

It’s important that the club have acknowledged the result as such and hopefully a solution can be discovered in the short-term whilst we await injured men to make their return.

A front-heavy formation change at this time, as Klopp suggested, seems unlikely given that we lack the numbers to stock the forward line.

Though a late push in the transfer market could be viable should an opportunity avail itself for Liverpool to bolster the squad in a genuine way.

