Liverpool could sign midfielder they’ve been linked to since 2017; Roma want him to replace injured Wijnaldum – report

Liverpool are reportedly mulling over the prospect of signing PSG star Leandro Paredes to bolster the club’s ranks in the middle of the park.

This comes from Calciomercato (via TEAMtalk), with the Argentine international said to be also attracting interest from former club Roma who are said to be considering a potential move to provide cover for an injured Gini Wijnaldum.

It’s not the first time that the Reds’ have been listed as an interested party, with reports going back as far as 2017 linking the Merseysiders with the holding midfielder.

As primarily a defensive midfield option, we’d have to question how Paredes would be a sound transfer given the club is in desperate need of cover in the left central midfield role.

Unless, of course, Jurgen Klopp has intentions of adapting our formation to allow for a potential double pivot behind a bank of three attackers/attacking midfielders.

Such plans would be difficult to execute whilst we await the return of key men up top, which has us suspecting that the rumour in question is wide of the mark.

