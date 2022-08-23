(Video) United fan spots Martial’s frustrating timewasting tactic during Liverpool loss

Anthony Martial’s efforts to encourage timewasting during Manchester United’s victory over Liverpool didn’t go unnoticed by Twitter.

In footage shared online by @UtdFaithfuls (originating from @strettyend on TikTok, via @aaIiyaan’s Twitter account), the Frenchman was spotted instructing the ball boy to take his time handing the ball over after going out of play.

To be fair to the Red Devils star, we’d have been cheering one of our men for doing the exact same thing if roles were reversed, though it’s frustrating to see such tactics used against us when momentum was already hard to come by.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @UtdFaithfuls:

Anthony Martial telling the ball-boy to slow down and waste some time 😂 #mufcpic.twitter.com/t1lDWVNMH9 — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) August 23, 2022