Naby Keita to undergo a scan on injury that is feared to see the midfielder ‘facing another spell on the sidelines’

Naby Keita’s absence from the matchday squad had raised eyebrows over a potential departure of the midfielder but it has since been confirmed that the claims of an injury are correct.

With reports of the injury being much more severe than first thought, it has now also been confirmed that the Guinean will be undergoing a scan on the muscle injury.

This was reported by Neil Jones from GOAL: ‘Naby Keita to undergo a further scan on a muscle injury today, but the Liverpool midfielder looks to be facing another spell on the sidelines’.

Despite Jurgen Klopp confirming on several occasions that there was no truth in the rumours over a possible departure of our No.8, an injury to the player certainly won’t improve the chances of him leaving.

Rather than the thought process of this news being that a possible departure has now been scuppered, the worries should be over us losing another midfield option and for a potentially significant period of time.

Things seem to be going from bad to worse in our midfield this season and we can only hope that the attendance in the treatment room doesn’t increase any more.

The former RB Leipzig man has always been less than reliable in terms of his injury record and he’s lived up to his reputation once again.

You can view the update on Keita’s upcoming scan via @neiljonesgoal on Twitter:

Naby Keita to undergo a further scan on a muscle injury today, but the Liverpool midfielder looks to be facing another spell on the sidelines. #LFC 🔴https://t.co/vF81elYoNK — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 23, 2022

