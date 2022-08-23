Naby Keita’s ‘injury is a genuine one, and there is concern around the severity’ as Jurgen Klopp provides an update – report

Naby Keita’s omission from the Manchester United meeting was seen as convenient by some supporters but there has been a worrying update on his fitness, following the aftermath of the game.

As reported by GOAL: ‘While Keita’s absence from the teamsheet at Old Trafford was viewed as suspicious in some quarters, given recent speculation surrounding the 27-year-old’s future at Anfield, GOAL understands the injury is a genuine one, and that there is concern around the severity’.

The boss also had the following comments to make about the midfielder, in his post-match press conference: “Yesterday he was injured. It needs further assessment, but it doesn’t look like he will be in training tomorrow.

“We need more assessment. He missed yesterday, today, and how much more, I don’t know.”

It’s not ideal and certainly will just add more fuel to the debates over what to do with the Guinean, as speculation over his future continues.

The bare truth is that we are now missing Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and our No.8 from the squad at the moment, which has crippled our midfield.

It seems as though only James Milner and Harvey Elliott are fully fit, with the boss seemingly managing the minutes handed to Jordan Henderson and Fabinho – whilst Fabio Carvalho is being gently introduced to Anfield life.

The calls from many are for us to now bolster our midfield with another signing but we could then be left in a position where we have too many players, leading to upset and friction within the squad.

It’s a very unique and worrying time, the choice will be whether to stick or twist and it really doesn’t seem likely that club will want to gamble with just days remaining of the transfer window.

As for the former RB Leipzig man, let’s hope his injury isn’t too severe and that he can make a quick comeback to the pitch.

