(Video) Gary Neville disagrees with Keane’s Liverpool criticism – makes point about Ferguson’s United teams

Gary Neville was reluctant to fire too much in the way of criticism at Liverpool after their latest defeat at Old Trafford left the side languishing near the bottom of the table.

The former Red Devils star responded to Roy Keane’s concerns over Jurgen Klopp’s men with a reminder that Sir Alex Ferguson’s old Manchester United sides would at times struggle to deliver at the start of the campaign.

Certainly, from our perspective here at the Empire of the Kop, whilst the shoddy start is far from encouraging, we’d expect results to pick up consistently once injuries subside and Darwin Nunez returns from suspension.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily):

🗣 "I'd be worried If I was Klopp, what I've seen tonight." Roy Keane says Liverpool's casual defending should worry Jurgen Klopp pic.twitter.com/CiHft458FO — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 22, 2022