James Pearce says 29-year-old LFC star kept doing one thing to ‘infuriate’ Klopp during Man Utd defeat

Few, if any, covered themselves in glory during Liverpool’s lacklustre performance against Manchester United with James Pearce noting that not even Alisson Becker escaped Jurgen Klopp’s fury.

The 29-year-old Brazil international was responsible for some uncharacteristically poor distribution during proceedings as the Reds made an out-of-form Red Devils outfit look extraordinary at Old Trafford.

“Who can actually claim to have done themselves justice in the opening three games?” the reporter wrote for The Athletic.

“Maybe Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho but it’s slim pickings. So many have looked off the pace.

“Even the usually reliable Alisson managed to infuriate his manager at times against United with his wayward distribution.

“There have been so many careless errors.”

It’s telling that generally reliable performers in the shotstopper, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, amongst others, all failed to help the Reds take back control in Manchester.

It’s one thing to say that we need a signing or two in the window to properly address current concerns – the lack of which is starting to look increasingly ill-advised as poor performances drag on – though the reality remains that the performance could not be excused by injuries.

There was an alarming lack of energy, drive and willpower to get back into the tie and the dysfunctional nature of the midfield will have only added fuel to fire when it comes to calls for a new signing to be made before the window draws to a close.

Whether Liverpool finally get their season off to a right start or not won’t come down to a new signing being made (though it certainly wouldn’t hurt matters) – we need to get the basics right first and rediscover a level of pride in our organisation on the pitch.

