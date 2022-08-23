(Video) Robertson confirms team meeting will happen to discuss consistent problem for Liverpool highlighted by United defeat

(Video) Robertson confirms team meeting will happen to discuss consistent problem for Liverpool highlighted by United defeat

Andy Robertson admitted that he and his teammates will ‘need to come together’ to try and address why Liverpool often find themselves conceding first of late in the English top-flight.

The Merseysiders have conceded first in the last seven Premier League games consecutively, with a defeat against Manchester United leaving the Reds with only two points out of nine.

It’s by no means an irreversible start to the season, though one that will rightly have fans and the coaching staff concerned.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

