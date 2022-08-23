(Video) Watch as Bruno Fernandes petulantly refuses to let go of the ball after Mo Salah scores at Old Trafford

Mo Salah managed to try and get Liverpool a route back into the game by scoring against Manchester United but Bruno Fernandes responded with some trademark childish behaviour.

Having spent most of the game rolling around on the floor and whining to the officials and his opponents, the Portuguese midfielder continued to be embarrassing when he refused to let go of the ball.

Our No.11 attempted to retrieve the ball from the net and carry it to the half-way line but the former Sporting Lisbon man battled to keep hold of it, even when Luis Diaz and Bobby Firmino also tried to retrieve it.

Having already been booked, it was strange to see the referee side with the Manchester man and hold off our players too.

Surely this was a blatant yellow card for time wasting but somehow it was ignored.

You can watch the video of Fernandes refusing to let go of the ball courtesy of Premier League productions (via @drexxes070 on Twitter):

Bruno Fernandes does not want to give the ball to Salah#MNULIV pic.twitter.com/XopDoLicTJ — Drexxes070 (@drexxes070) August 22, 2022

