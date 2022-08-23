(Video) Ex-Red names the two players that were the only “bright sparks on a very poor night” against Manchester United

Liverpool were far from their impervious best against Manchester United, leading to one former Red struggling to name two players who impressed him during the match.

Speaking with BBC Sports’ The Football News Show, Stephen Warnock said: “I actually struggled to look at anyone in the Liverpool team and say that they had an influence on the game…

“I think probably the youngest player on the pitch was the best player [Harvey Elliott] and a substitute who was even younger [Fabio Carvalho]… were probably Liverpool’s bright sparks on a very poor night”.

Probably only Mo Salah and Alisson Becker could have a case to argue here but the selection of Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho is quite worrying.

With such an experienced team selected by Jurgen Klopp, the team looked so far from what we have come to expect of them in recent years.

At least we have some promising youngsters coming through the ranks and let’s hope that they continue to shine in the coming games.

You can watch Warnock’s thoughts on Elliott, Carvalho and Liverpool as a whole via BBC Sport.

