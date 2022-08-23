(Video) Jamie Carragher says that if the right midfield player was ‘available now’ then ‘Liverpool would buy him’

Many Liverpool fans are calling for the club to sign a new midfielder and Jamie Carragher agrees but has doubts over whether Jurgen Klopp will sign one in the coming days.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the match, the Bootle-born pundit said: “Liverpool need a midfield player. If it was available now Liverpool would buy him I can assure you.”

READ MORE: (Video) Vile Manchester United fans sing “Murderers” and mock the victims of the Hillsborough disaster, inside Old Trafford

It seems as though all the noises from within the club have said for months that we won’t be making any further signings.

However, the increasing amount of injuries in the middle of the pitch have led to louder and louder cries from worried supporters.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

New player or not, one way we will be able to silence these worries is by getting a first victory of the campaign against Bournemouth and get a run of results together.

You can watch Carragher’s thoughts on signing a new midfielder via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣 "Liverpool need a midfield player. If it was available now Liverpool would buy him I can assure you."@Carra23 feels that Liverpool are short of a top quality player in midfield pic.twitter.com/ViRGCGhI4t — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 22, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong