(Video) Jurgen Klopp admits to managing minutes of fit players over concerns of having just “14/15 senior players available”

Liverpool fell to a big defeat at the hands of Manchester United and Jurgen Klopp admitted to being concerned at the current situation his team finds themselves in.

Speaking with Sky Sports after the match, the 55-year-old said: “We are in a tricky situation injury-wise that’s how it is, we get through the week with 14/15 senior players available.

“We have to make sure that none of them gets injured now and during the week, because there’s no real options left anymore”.

This does hint that the decision for Jordan Henderson to start the match against Crystal Palace on the bench and for Fabinho to do the same at Old Trafford, was to manage their minutes on the pitch.

Because of the Darwin Nunez red card, the boss had to gamble and keep our captain on the pitch but for he and the Brazilian to be swapped on the hour mark in Manchester – it all seemed very premeditated.

Balancing unavailable players with a worry, or being precautious, over further injuries to the squad – suggests some real issues in our midfield.

With little idea on when some of our stars will return too, the boss has a big decision on whether to dip back into the transfer market.

🗣 "I'm concerned about our situation." Jurgen Klopp says he is focused on turning around Liverpool's form as the club search for the first win pic.twitter.com/qDUGJshkhP — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 22, 2022

