(Video) Jurgen Klopp gives his thoughts on the on-pitch altercation between Virgil van Dijk and James Milner at Old Trafford

There were several occasions during the game against Manchester United that both Virgil van Dijk and James Milner were seen arguing with each other and Jurgen Klopp was asked for his opinion on their altercation.

Speaking with the media after the game at Old Trafford, the 55-year-old said: “I didn’t even see it… I was a football player my whole life and I don’t have any kind of issues [with the arguing].

READ MORE: (Video) “It starts to look a bit worrying in terms of depth” – Liverpool’s transfer window given a C grade by Sky Sports pundit

“Nobody is happy after you lose a game and that is completely normal but this is not an explanation or an excuse”.

It’s only human to be that frustrated after a bitterly disappointing result and performance, with both men showing their passion for wanting results to turn round.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

We’re only three games into this campaign and there is more than enough time for us to get back into a race for the silverware we have set our sights set on.

For now, it’s going to take a lot of hard work on the training ground, as well as some good luck with our injury concerns.

You can watch Klopp’s thoughts on the incident between van Dijk and Milner via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🗣 “We don’t have any kind of issues, nobody is happy after you lose a game. It’s completely normal.” Jürgen Klopp on James Milner and Virgil van Dijk’s exchange after conceding the first goal to Manchester United last night. pic.twitter.com/1xVPB5z6lA — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 23, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong