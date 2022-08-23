(Video) “It starts to look a bit worrying in terms of depth” – Liverpool’s transfer window given a C grade by Sky Sports pundit

Many Liverpool fans are calling for further transfer window activity in the final days of the window, with their work up to this point now being graded.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Sam Obaseki said: “When they have them injuries in midfield, it starts to look a bit worrying in terms of depth”.

It may not seem like the most outlandish claim to make, especially given the result at Old Trafford and the clamour for more business online but a C does seem quite harsh.

A transfer window can’t really make allowances for any possible injury issues and the incoming business has been decent.

In fact, the one area that we are actually lighter in, than we were last year, is up top but we haven’t had quite the same level of public outcry for that… yet.

You can watch the video of the grading of our transfer window via @footballdaily:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Calvin Ramsay

🇵🇹 Fábio Carvalho

🇺🇾 Darwin Núñez@_SamObaseki has given Liverpool’s transfer window a 𝐂. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/O98JXL2rxC — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 23, 2022

