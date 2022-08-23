(Video) Mo Salah’s record-breaking Old Trafford performance shows how he shone on a miserable night for Liverpool

Mo Salah secured his place in the history of the famous fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United, by scoring his tenth goal against the Old Trafford club.

Despite a largely disappointing night for Jurgen Klopp’s team, the Egyptian King did manage to shine on the right wing for the Reds.

It almost feels that no matter what happens in the match, the 30-year-old always seems to manage to get himself a goal or an assist.

As we head into the Bournemouth game in search of our first win of the campaign, it’s going to be vital to keep the former Roma man fit for the upcoming season.

