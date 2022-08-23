(Video) Pundit says “the demise of Liverpool is not now” but says we need injured “players back quick” for the title race

Liverpool fell to a big defeat at the hands of Manchester United, leading to many writing off our title chances but one pundit is remaining positive over what can still be achieved this season.

Speaking on ESPN FC, Craig Burley said: “The demise of Liverpool is not now. The only problem they have is, and I’m sure once they have all their players back they’ll kick-start the season, the problem they have is, yes City slipped up on Sunday at St. James’ Park but how many times is that going to be and how many points is it going to be [once our injured players are fit again]?

READ MORE: (Video) Ex-Red names the two players that were the only “bright sparks on a very poor night” against Manchester United

“They clawed back a big gap last year but can they do it again? It’s already five points and if they don’t get these players back quick, that gap is going to get bigger”.

It’s far too early to rule anyone in or out of a title race and given Manchester City dropping points this weekend too, it could have been worse in the race against Pep Guardiola’s side already.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

We just need to get some form, stability and points together – all whilst hoping that we can get as many of our injured players back playing soon.

Everyone knows it’s far too early for knee-jerk reactions but the longer our winless run goes on, the louder the criticism will be of Jurgen Klopp’s team.

You can watch Burley’s thoughts on the title race (from 1:46) via ESPN UK on YouTube:

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong