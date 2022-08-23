(Video) Vile Manchester United fans sing “Murderers” and mock the victims of the Hillsborough disaster, inside Old Trafford

There’s a strong rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United supporters but the fans inside Old Trafford repeatedly overstepped the mark during the most recent meeting.

A video has been circulated online that shows two fans of the Manchester club, with one shouting “Murderers” whilst covering his face in reference to those who died by being crushed against fences in 1989.

There’s never an excuse to behave like that but considering our supporters were signing “Fields of Anfield Road”, it’s hardly as if the two can say they were being provoked to do such disgusting things.

There’s no place for this in life, never mind football.

Surely there is enough evidence here for those in authority to be able to track them down and find some real repercussions for this vile behaviour.

You can watch the video of the Manchester United ‘fans’ via @Tommylfc19 on Twitter:

