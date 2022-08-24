Diogo Jota on his how he aims “to reach my prime” this season, once he returns from injury and to “fight for every trophy”

Diogo Jota has missed a lot of action with Liverpool already this season, with his hamstring injury sustained with Portugal ruling him out of pre-season and the first three Premier League games.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the 25-year-old outlined his hopes for the campaign once he makes his return: “The aim to fight for every trophy. For me personally it is to try to score more goals than last year. To be better. To conquer things that I have not conquered before. To reach my prime. I know that I can still be a lot better. That is what makes me willing to give more every day.

“The hard thing is not to reach the top of the mountain but to stay there. That phrase makes a lot of sense, certainly to me. It is the hardest bit because you always have people who want to reach there for the first time. You can never let them have more will than you.”

It’s been a really disappointing start for the Portuguese forward and he will be desperate to get back to action with the rest of his teammates.

During the defeat to Manchester United, we were crying out for an attacking option off the bench and it was a shame that we couldn’t utilise our No.20.

Whilst Mo Salah and Sadio Mane were at AFCON in the last campaign, the former Wolves man really stood up for Jurgen Klopp and proved his worth in the team.

Whether the starting role will ultimately be his or Darwin Nunez’s, the versatility and performance level of the current missing man will be a huge addition to the squad.

Let’s hope that he can make a quick comeback for the Reds and that we are soon back chasing the accolades he has clearly set his sights on.

For now, we will have to make do without and hope that Bobby Firmino can once again prove his worth in the middle of our front three.

