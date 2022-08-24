‘Dortmund are interested’ in Naby Keita and any money Liverpool receive ‘could be used to find a replacement’ – David Maddock

Naby Keita’s latest injury has added to the frustration from several Liverpool fans about his availability, calling for the midfielder to be sold and he may now have a new suitor.

As reported by David Maddock in The Mirror: ‘His injury just a day before he was due to play at Old Trafford highlights the problem completely. Klopp can’t rely on him.

‘Dortmund are interested, and any money received could be used to find a replacement’.

There has been a lot of talk about the Guinean being unhappy and possibly being sold this summer, as he enters his final year of his deal and the club face the chance of losing him on a free.

However, Jurgen Klopp has repeatedly stated that there is no truth in the rumours that our No.8 will be leaving the club and he stated that he will remain at Anfield for the rest of this window at least.

On top of this though, the German did also confirm that should the former RB Leipzig man leave the club – we would bring in a replacement for him.

With Borussia Dortmund being linked as possibly interested in the midfielder, this will lead all of our fans to put two and two together – to conclude that Jude Bellingham will be part of the deal.

A possible dream scenario would be that we could leverage a deal for the England international with Keita but it just seems very unlikely at this stage.

With the Birmingham-born midfielder not up for sale this year, any possible deal for our man now would only be used as a hopeful sweetener for next summer’s probable negotiations.

