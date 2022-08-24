Fabrizio Romano says ‘Liverpool under Klopp don’t tend to do panic buys’ and rules out any further transfer moves

Naby Keita has been linked several times with a move away from Liverpool and many supporters are calling for a new signing to arrive, now Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the club’s plans.

Writing for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist doesn’t see the club doing any more incoming or outgoing business in this window: “I think Jurgen Klopp told the truth about the club’s plans: Liverpool can only think of a new signing if a smart opportunity like Luis Diaz appeared in January for example, otherwise they will stay with the current squad.

“We’ve seen in the past that Liverpool under Klopp don’t tend to do panic buys – as things stand, the approach is the same.”

It seems that no matter how much supporters keeping praying and wishing for a transfer, every senior source around confirms that there won’t be any further business.

Despite the boss publicly denying any truth in the rumours over an unsettled midfielder in his ranks prior to this, the questions about Naby Keita won’t go away.

It’s a strange situation to be in, with our manager claiming there is 0.0% truth in the rumours about the 27-year-old leaving but still being asked to provide further updates on the situation.

Our No.8 looks set to be staying at the club and there also looks set to be no further incomings through the Anfield door.

There are only days remaining of the window but perhaps it’s time that people accept that, unless a major deal becomes available, there won’t be any further business completed by the club.

