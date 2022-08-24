Four Liverpool players reportedly set to be named in UEFA’s XI following last season’s efforts but no place for Mo Salah

Liverpool were desperately close to clinching a quadruple in the last campaign and, despite falling short in two competitions, our efforts seem to have been rewarded.

It has been reported by Marca (via TEAMtalk) that four members of Jurgen Klopp’s team have been selected in the best UEFA XI from last season.

The supposed team in full is: ‘Thibaut Courtois, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Antonio Rudiger, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema’.

It really is testament to how well our side played last year that we are the joint most represented team across Europe and few can argue against the players that have been selected.

There will be disappointment for Alisson Becker who was one of our most consistent performers last term but the performance of the Real Madrid stopper in Paris would have been enough for him to clinch the award.

For Mo Salah too, at periods he was touted as the best player in the world and should probably have made the team over the PSG forward but it looks to be another instance of the Egyptian being subbed for individual accolades.

This should act as inspiration to the current plight that we are experiencing, this is the same group of players that came so close to glory last year.

Once we get a run of form together and stop picking up injuries, there’s no reason why we can’t be back to our impervious best.

You can view the reported UEFA XI via @TEAMtalk on Twitter:

⚽️ | The UEFA XI of the Season, as reported by @Marca Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/5vVddfRpLi — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) August 23, 2022

