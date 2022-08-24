Pundit says Bobby Firmino ‘could be leaving the football club’ after putting ‘himself out the picture’ in Jurgen Klopp’s team

Bobby Firmino was selected to lead the line for Liverpool and some were unhappy with his contribution to the game, following our 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

With Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez unavailable for the trip to Old Trafford, Jurgen Klopp had little choice but to start his No.9 yet this hasn’t stopped criticism coming his striker’s way.

Speaking on talkSPORT (via HITC), Trevor Sinclair was one of those critics and he said: “I think Firmino could be leaving the football club. Nunez is their star striker (these days). But he’s put himself out the picture”.

With the Brazilian breaking a personal record for most touches in the middle third of the pitch, some could argue that he did play well against Erik ten Hag’s team.

Once we see our two other central strikers return to the squad though, it may become time to drop the 30-year-old a little deeper and that would also help with our midfield struggles too.

There’s no disputing what the former Hoffenheim man has achieved at Anfield and if this is to be his final season, it’s best to try and get him into a position on the pitch that he is comfortable and dangerous.

Whatever decision the boss makes though, he’s still got a fantastic player and servant who is more than willing and able to perform at the highest level.

Once our results and performances turn a corner, confidence will bring with it much improved performances from every player.

