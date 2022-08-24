(Video) Fabio Carvalho’s Old Trafford highlights have Liverpool fans demanding he is handed a start against Bournemouth

There weren’t too many encouraging moments during Liverpool’s most recent game against Manchester United but one of them was the cameo of Fabio Carvalho.

Despite being handed just over 15 minutes on the pitch, the Portuguese attacker made the most of the small amount of time he had at Old Trafford.

So much so, many of our supporters have been clamouring for the 19-year-old to be given the start in our next match against Bournemouth.

With depleted midfield options and confidence within the squad, Jurgen Klopp may well toy with the idea of handing the former Fulham teen his first start.

Whether that does come in our next Anfield game or not, it looks like he has a bright future ahead of him in a red shirt.

