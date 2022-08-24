(Video) Liverpool are ‘going to have to be patient and wait’ for a midfielder but current options have ‘very rarely let this side down’ – Pundit

Liverpool are being begged by certain supporters to go and purchase a new midfielder and bolster our options that are currently on offer.

Many different names have been touted about but one pundit has said suggested there is a lot of sense in waiting for the right man to come along because Jurgen Klopp’s current options are so reliable.

READ MORE: (Video) Fabio Carvalho’s Old Trafford highlights have Liverpool fans demanding he is handed a start against Bournemouth

Speaking on Sky Sports News, said: “In the shadow of that defeat on Monday night, you start to think ‘maybe that midfield three isn’t good enough’…

“I think when you have that guy that you want, who you think is going to strengthen your starting line-up [then you sign them].

“I think that’s what Liverpool want to do – they want Jude Bellingham from what I’ve read and they’re going to have to be patient and wait for that.

“Milner and Henderson have very rarely let this Liverpool side down, so you have to be careful with that but [Youri] Tielemans is quite a good shout isn’t it”.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Whatever choice the club makes in the long and short term, it seems as though we will have to rely on the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner and Harvey Elliott – until a new man comes in.

Whether that is Jude Bellingham or Youri Tielemans, we will have to wait and see.

You can watch the update on Bellingham and Tielemans via @footballdaily on Twitter:

🔴 With Liverpool's injury woes, could the likes of Jude Bellingham and Youri Tielemans be new targets 👀 pic.twitter.com/qBWZ3kvegt — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 24, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong