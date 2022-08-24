(Video) Liverpool loanee James Balagizi scores against Fulham during impressive Carabao Cup victory for League Two side

Liverpool have sent many members of our youth squad out on loan for the upcoming season and James Balagizi has produced another impressive performance for his new club.

The 18-year-old has made seven appearances so far for Crawley Town and followed up a recent brace against Northampton Town, with his third goal of the loan spell against Fulham.

After helping the League Two outfit win the ball back high up the pitch, a few passes later saw the midfielder handed a chance to put the ball past the ‘keeper and he duly obliged.

It was a great coup to knock out a Premier League team and long may this form continue.

Let’s hope that the Manchester-born teen can continue to show why the club handed him a new contract this summer and we may even meet him in the cup this season.

You can watch the goal by Balagizi (from 1:18) via Crawley Town FC on YouTube:

