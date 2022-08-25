19-year-old says playing at Anfield is “just crazy” ahead of what could be his first Liverpool start

Liverpool are going through somewhat of an injury crisis but this can often lead to a door of opportunity being opened for other players, something that may occur in our next match.

After impressive performances off the bench in every opportunity he has been handed so far, Fabio Carvalho has been tipped by many to be given the start against Bournemouth at Anfield.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 19-year-old described his feelings of playing at Anfield: “When I first stepped into Anfield, I’ve never seen anything like it.

“I’m not just saying that because obviously I’m at Liverpool now. The crowd, the stadium, the fans… just thinking about it now, it’s just crazy.

“There’s nothing like the Liverpool fans because they just support you through thick and thin. It’s the 12th man, it’s literally the 12th man because they keep us going.

“Like the Palace game, where we went a man down, we had 10 men, they kept us going and we got the draw. And if there was a bit longer in the game we probably could have won the game.”

It’s great to hear how great playing at his new home stadium feels for the former Fulham teenager and let’s hope that it continues to hold a special place in his heart, in the coming months and years.

Given the current fitness issues with Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain too, our No.28 deserves to be given a greater chance to show Jurgen Klopp what he can do.

With Scott Parker’s side are expected to sit deep when they travel to Merseyside, having the extra attacking prowess and eye for a pass that the Portuguese youngster provides – may well prove invaluable.

What better way to cement a relationship with your new fans, than by impressing on your full home debut at Anfield? Let’s hope that’s what this weekend brings.

