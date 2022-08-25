(Video) Alisson pulls off most incredibly carefree half-Scorpion kick fans will ever see

Alisson Becker got a rare chance to show off his skills in training after Virgil van Dijk sent a lofted ball into the box at the AXA training centre.

The Brazilian goalkeeper pulled out perhaps the most carefree half-scorpion kick we’ve ever witnessed from a Liverpool player.

Our No.1 is no stranger to trying his luck with the odd bit of skill here and there, though he has curbed much of his risk-taking in that regard since being punished in the early stages of his Anfield career.

Certainly, we’d much prefer to see the former Roma man keep things simple at the weekend in our bid to get a first league win of the season!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

Nicely done from AB1 👏 pic.twitter.com/J3caFjTPTx — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 25, 2022