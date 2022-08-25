Carlo Ancelotti confirms Liverpool-linked star is ‘looking to see if he can leave’ less than a week before window closes

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Marco Asensio is ‘looking to see if he can leave’ this summer.

This update comes courtesy of Fabrizio Romano on Twitter with the Italian journalist relaying the Real Madrid manager’s comments on the attacking midfielder’s future.

Carlo Ancelotti tells @MovistarFutbol on Marco Asensio: “I think Asensio is looking to see if he can leave”. 🚨⚪️ #RealMadrid “If he doesn't leave, in September he will be 100% Real Madrid and my player”. pic.twitter.com/DWEl9r54Ya — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2022

Playing primarily as a right-sided forward, one has to question the likelihood of the Reds moving for the Spaniard before the window closes, despite links to the Anfield-based outfit.

Three games into the season, it has to be said that it’s far from likely Jurgen Klopp’s men will invest in a new signing, certainly not with pre-season – and the opportunity to properly bed-in an addition – long since gone.

Should further injuries avail themselves, expanding our list of sidelined stars beyond Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, it will inevitably inspire the rhetoric we’ve come to expect from the more vocal members of the club’s modern online fanbase.

Still, the reality remains that the way Liverpool function in the transfer market should not come as a surprise to those who have followed us since FSG’s acquisition of the club in 2010 and, most critically, Klopp’s switch to Merseyside in 2015.

If we are to make one final signing – it won’t be of the calibre of an Ozan Kabak or a Ben Davies to plump up the numbers before they’re later sold or released when their loan expires (no disrespect meant to either footballer).

Jude Bellingham very much remains a priority and we have a habit of not settling for a comparatively inferior option if we’re somewhat confident about getting our man.

Regardless, the complaints will undoubtedly continue, though perhaps a first win of the term against Scott Parker’s men will subdue our relentless critics and invite a spirit of optimism to fall over the club once more.

Julian Ward has arguably yet to let us down after a sound transfer window that involved a potentially record-breaking signing of former Benfica man, Darwin Nunez.

