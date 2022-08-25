Blackburn Rovers complete coup as permanent signing joins from Liverpool and becomes latest to swap Merseyside for Lancashire

Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool have sprung up quite the relationship in recent years and another youngster is set to become a player who has worn the colours of both teams.

This was confirmed by Bocsak Bence on Twitter who reported: ‘Patrik Farkas has moved from #LFC to Blackburn Rovers. Initially signed as an U16 player. He’s been regularly training with the club’s U18 side.

‘He made his U18 PL debut against Middlesbrough, and was involved in the pass that led to a penalty for Rovers. Farkas scored 3 goals against Man Utd for #LFC’s academy last season, and plays as a CM but was often used out of position as a winger.

‘He chose Blackburn over other interested parties because of their promise to play him as a CM. The club have high hopes for him’.

Don’t let too many people hear that we have lost a young talent because of their desire to play in midfield, whilst we are in the midst of a midfield injury crisis ourselves.

Of course it makes a difference that the youngster is so early in his development and this won’t affect us in the immediate future but some will still manage to worry over the club’s decision on this matter.

It’s interesting to see that we have now completed loan deals for Harvey Elliott, Leighton Clarkson and most recently Tyler Morton – with all three spending time playing at Ewood Park.

Our latest loanee will be hoping to emulate the success of our No.19, who has come on leaps and bounds since his spell with the club.

For now, we can only wish the Hungarian youngster the best of luck for the future and that his brother Erik, who is still at our club, can go on to be the better of the two we signed from the Kecskemet Academy last year.

You can view the confirmation of Farkas’ sale via @BenBocsak on Twitter:

