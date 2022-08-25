Ex-Red begs Cristiano Ronaldo to join his former club and vows ‘I will look after you’

Cristiano Ronaldo seems destined to leave Manchester United in the final days of the transfer window and one former Liverpool man has made a public plea for him to join his former club.

Taking to his Twitter account, Djibril Cisse wrote: ‘@Cristiano come my friend I will look after you #RonaldoOM ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️’.

This has come following rumours linking the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with a move away from Old Trafford, as he doesn’t want to play in any European competition lower than the Champions League.

Because of this, a host of clubs who are in the competition have been linked with making a move for the 37-year-old and one of these has been Olympique de Marseille.

It just so happens that their former forward is also an Ex-Red and the Frenchman clearly has no issues with seeing a current Red Devil making the switch to France, despite his personal links to Anfield.

There shouldn’t be any malice from our supporters for this plea either, as there will certainly be a host of clubs lining up to try and tempt the former Real Madrid man to make a move to them.

Despite the calibre of signing and goals scored in the Premier League though, our most recent match showed the negative influence that the ex-Juventus forward can also have on a squad.

Tantrums, selfish behaviour and an advanced age seem to playing havoc with the mentality of the legendary forward and there’ll be a lot of our supporters happy to see that we are not linked with a move for him.

It remains to be seen where the forward will end up at the close of the transfer window but it’s clear that one of our Istanbul heroes would like to see him in Ligue 1.

You can view the please from Cisse for Ronaldo via @DjibrilCisse on Twitter:

