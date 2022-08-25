‘He won’t join…’ – German sources rubbish links with Naby Keita and one Bundesliga club as we near the end of transfer saga

Naby Keita has been the focus of so many transfer rumours of late, it’s hard to know which sources are and aren’t correct.

One of the most recent updates on the midfielder was reported by David Maddock in The Mirror and stated that: ‘Dortmund are interested, and any money received could be used to find a replacement’.

As reported by Florian Plettenberg from Sky Sports in Germany though, these links have been rubbished: ‘News #Keita: He won’t join Dortmund. No topic. @SkySportDE 🇬🇳’.

It does seem to be the transfer story that won’t go away with sources from Germany claiming that our No.8 is unhappy and wanting to leave, sources in this country linking him with a move back to the Bundesliga and noises from the club claiming that the player is happy and that there’s no truth in the rumours at all.

When these are the options provided to supporters, the decision should be an easy one and we should back what Jurgen Klopp has said – there’s 0.0% chance of the Guinean leaving.

Rather than focussing on these rumours, the main focus of attention should be on the reportedly serious injury he picked up ahead of the game against Manchester United.

As we await news of a possible scan, the former RB Leipzig is one of 10 players set to be unavailable during our next game at home to Bournemouth.

As we await Jurgen Klopp's pre-Bournemouth update, the Reds are currently without: 🔴 Naby Keita

🔴 Joel Matip

🔴 Thiago Alcantara

🔴 Ibrahima Konate

🔴 Curtis Jones

🔴 Diogo Jota

🔴 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

🔴 Calvin Ramsay

🔴 Caoimhin Kelleher

🔴 Darwin Nunez — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) August 24, 2022

It’s a worrying time in terms of midfield injuries and let’s hope that we can get as many of them fit and able to play, very quickly.

These rumours are only distracting from the real issue at play.

You can view the update on Keita via @Plettigoal on Twitter:

