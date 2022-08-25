(Image) Jota comparison with Son Heung-Min suggests LFC man has ‘rare talent’ no one in the PL can match

Adam Bate noticed that Diogo Jota has a ‘rare talent’ for scoring goals with his weaker foot – specifically in the English top-flight.

When it comes to percentages of output registered with his left foot in the Premier League, the Portuguese international is outperforming both Christian Eriksen (44%) and Son Heung-Min (43%).

“Fifteen of his Premier League goals have come with his left foot compared to 18 with his right foot,” the reporter wrote for Sky Sports.

“Excluding headers that means that 45 per cent of his goals are scored with his so-called ‘weaker’ foot.

“No regular scorer in the competition right now can match that.”

The 25-year-old currently remains sidelined with injury, though could be set to return to team training by the end of the month – an addition that will be highly welcome given Liverpool’s difficult start to their 2022/23 campaign.

You can catch the graphic below, courtesy of Sky Sports: