‘He was clear’ – Diogo Jota reveals first thing Klopp demanded from him after signing for Liverpool

With Liverpool lacking a clear goal threat down the middle of the front-three and results proving to be similarly unforthcoming, it’s clear that Diogo Jota’s presence in the squad is greatly missed.

The Portuguese international opened up on a conversation he had with Jurgen Klopp upon his signing for the club back in 2020, which goes some way to illustrating exactly how much his injury-enforced absence is negatively impacting upon the side.

“He was clear. I was there to challenge the front three not to be happy with being a substitute player who comes on,” the 25-year-old told Sky Sports.

“Playing with the best makes you better so I knew that I would increase my level as well and that would help me get into the team.

“I think that is what I did pretty much from the beginning.”

Scoring 15 goals in 35 league appearances for the German’s men last term, there’s a general sense when looking at his statistics that the former Wolves star can deliver an even bigger haul of goals this term if he can avoid a further spell in the injury room.

With a goal difference that has now fallen into the minuses following a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford, the lack of proper firepower in the centre-forward spot could not be more blatant.

Darwin Nunez’s three-game suspension looks set to leave us struggling in that regard until potentially the start of September when Liverpool are due to pay a visit to city rivals Everton at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, we’ll be left hoping for a mini-injury miracle at the AXA training centre as we hope to avoid another dysfunctional display in Manchester and earn our first win of the campaign at Anfield this Saturday – a task that looks near-insurmountable if the club isn’t prepared to consider a potential formation change on the day.

