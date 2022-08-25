Jota opens up on details of private chat with Pep Lijnders that shows how much LFC are missing him – opinion

Diogo Jota has shared one recent conversation with Pep Lijnders where the pair reflected on his performance in the dramatic Carabao Cup turnaround win against Leicester City.

The 25-year-old was on target to score the second of Liverpool’s three goals in normal time as the game went to penalties.

“Just the other day I was talking to Pep [Lijnders] about how I came on against Leicester in the cup game on the right wing but I scored my goal from the left,” the former Wolves hitman told Sky Sports. “I just found myself on the opposite side. I know that as long as I am on the pitch I am able to score goals.”

When looking at the striker’s numbers on the pitch, it’s difficult to ignore one particular statistic that showcases his versatility – 45% of the player’s Premier League goals have been scored with his weaker foot.

It’s that level of lethality that we undeniably missed in our 2-1 defeat to Manchester United as Bobby Firmino played far too deep in a role that is looking increasingly beyond him, at least as a starter, this term.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

READ MORE: (Image) Jota comparison with Son Heung-Min suggests LFC man has ‘rare talent’ no one in the PL can match

No one expects us to remain anywhere near close to the bottom half of the table, let alone near the relegation zone, come the end of the season.

That being said, there are some serious concerns that must be addressed this early stage lest we wish to see more points dropped against Bournemouth and Newcastle before we hit September.

With only six points separating ourselves and Manchester City, it’s far too early to be calling the title race after gameweek three and we’ll backing Jurgen Klopp’s men to turn things around soon, hopefully with the aid of our No. 20.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 76% of fans want Liverpool to sell Naby Keïta after transfer bombshell dropped – but Jürgen Klopp would be insane to let him go