Liverpool Champions League draw details as Jurgen Klopp’s side are set to discover their European opponents

Liverpool are preparing to discover their Champions League opponents ahead of the group stage being drawn for this year’s competition.

Finishing second in the Premier League was enough to hand Jurgen Klopp’s side a place in pot two for the draw and we will discover our opponents at 5pm today, following the proceedings in Istanbul.

We are due to face one of the following teams from each pot:

Pot one – AC Milan, Ajax, Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid

Pot three – Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, Internazionale, Napoli, Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sporting CP

Pot four – Celtic, Club Brugge, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Maccabi Haifa, Marseille, Rangers, Viktoria Plzen

It’s normally at this point that supporters start making their ideal and least wanted groups but seeing as we dealt so well with last season’s ‘group of death’, we should be feeling confident against anyone.

The real worry will be focussed around our current issues on and off the pitch, as a run of bad form has clashed head on with an injury crisis for our players.

Ahead of the weekend’s game against Bournemouth at Anfield, the boss has a list of 10 players currently missing from the squad and that may not shrink too much before European football begins.

Due to the Qatar World Cup, the group stage is set to conclude in early November and so we will hope that we can get most of our injured players back by then.

Fingers crossed this year we can go one step further than the last and get our hands on the trophy in Turkey.

