BREAKING: Liverpool find out Champions League group stage opponents

Liverpool have found out their Champions League group stage opponents for the 2022/23 season, joining Ajax, Napoli and Rangers in Group A.

This comes courtesy of BT Sport’s live draw, as hosted on its official YouTube channel, with the Reds looking to go one step further in the competition after losing to Real Madrid in the ill-fated Paris final.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

The Merseysiders have enjoyed some good fortune against the Dutch outfit in recent times under Jurgen Klopp, winning across both group stage meetings in 2020/21.

READ MORE: Parker confirms three Bournemouth stars ruled out against Liverpool but 29-goal man ‘could feature’

In a game that was rendered insignificant due to the horrific handling of the event by UEFA, French police and authorities on the day, as both sets of supporters from Liverpool and the Spanish capital were subjected to horrendous treatment.

Hopefully it will be a lesson well learned for the organisers ahead of the final in Istanbul – a familiar and cherished territory for the Anfield faithful following the historic Champions League final win in 2005.

Though performances so far have far from indicated that we’ll be capable of going all the way in the competition, we’d certainly expect Klopp’s men to dramatically improve come the group stages.

And what better motivation than another appearance at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium?

You can catch the LIVE draw below, courtesy of BT Sport’s YouTube channel:

EOTK Insider Opinion: 76% of fans want Liverpool to sell Naby Keïta after transfer bombshell dropped – but Jürgen Klopp would be insane to let him go