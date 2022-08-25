‘Liverpool have made an offer to FC Barcelona to sign their midfielder Frenkie de Jong’ state reports in Spain and America

Liverpool fans are passionately calling out for a new midfielder and now reports in Spain have claimed that we have made an offer for Frenkie de Jong.

As reported by Forbes: ‘Liverpool have made an offer to FC Barcelona to sign their midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

‘This has been reported by Spanish transfer news outlet Futbol Total, who have confirmed claims made by Liverpool fan account Talk of the Kop on Wednesday afternoon.

‘According to the source, the Premier League giants have tabled a bid for the Dutchman that would see them hand over an initial £53mn ($62.5mn) for his services and a further £7mn ($8.25mn) in variables totaling around €71mn ($70mn)’.

This could be a very exciting deal for our supporters to hear and, on paper, it does make more sense for the Barcelona man to favour a move to Anfield at the moment.

Interest from Manchester United and Chelsea looks to have not interested the Dutchman too much, as he is set to favour the chance to stay and fight for his place at the Nou Camp.

With their president Joan Laporta’s questionable financial decisions and motives of late though, with public disputes over deferred and reduced wages between both parties, this could be a deal that is now more likely to happen.

If the 25-year-old is ready to cut ties with a club that looks to not be treating him very well of late, then why not make a move to Jurgen Klopp’s side?

That means this would all make sense from the player and his parent club’s point of view, the last party is ourselves though and that is possibly the biggest stumbling for this deal.

Whether FSG are ready and able to finance a deal worth around £60 million is unknown but to get a player of this talent and age bracket, does seem to feel like in their model of prior deals made.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens with this one but there will be many getting excited about the idea of it happening.

You can view the report on de Jong via @FutbolTotalCF on Twitter:

🚨 Info: Confirmando la noticia de @TalkOfTheKop_, el Liverpool habría realizado una oferta de 53 M£ + 7 M£ en variables (aproximadamente 71 M€ en total) al FC Barcelona por Frenkie De Jong. #LFC #FCBLive 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/pl36sCjDTK — Fútbol Total (@FutbolTotalCF) August 24, 2022

