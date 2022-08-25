Liverpool’s most durable player revealed as injury occurrences, games missed and availability are ranked in the current squad

Liverpool are in the midst of somewhat of an injury crisis at the moment and this has led one fan to compile the data behind the games missed by our current squad of players.

Some are repeat offenders, some with one-off long-term injuries and some are just machines that never (touch wood) seem to pick up an injury for the Reds.

Thanks to Reddit user u/a19red, these facts and figures have now been shared and they certainly make for some interesting reading.

By using the three categories of ‘average number of injury occurrences per season, average number of games missed per injury and availability’, the worst offender in the squad for each category has been revealed.

Most injury occurrences sees Naby Keita come out on top with an average of 4.0 per campaign, then in number of games missed it’s Harvey Elliott (30) but that is of course down to his serious ankle injury sustained against Leeds United last year and that also sees the 19-year-old place as the least available player (missing 57% of games).

Joe Gomez (17) and Curtis Jones (14) were the next highest on average games missed through injury and the defender was also the next most unavailable player (missing 49% of games).

It’s an interesting representation of who our problem players are, with the like of Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joel Matip also featuring high up on the three respective lists.

There should also be special mention for the most durable players too with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Andy Robertson taking the top three places overall.

Let’s hope that as the season and years go on, we see these numbers drop and an ability to rely on some of our more often stricken players increase.

You can view the statistics via Reddit user u/a19red:

