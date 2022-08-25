Luis Diaz says he is “proud of myself” for being able to “wear the same shirt and be a team-mate” of Mo Salah’s

Mo Salah’s new contract was huge news to all Liverpool fans around the world and it’s clear that it was also very important to his teammates, like Luis Diaz.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the Colombian spoke about how it feels to share the pitch with our No.11: “It’s stupendous for me, being able to share my position in the team with Mo.

“I’ve seen him over many years on television at so many tournaments and I’d like to say I’m proud of myself, having reached this position where I can share with him these experiences, to wear the same shirt and be a team-mate of his. It’s really something special.

READ MORE: Financial expert reveals that in ‘the past four seasons, just 2%’ of Liverpool’s revenue ‘has gone towards funding transfer activity’

“Every day, playing alongside players like him, it helps you to improve, not just in a footballing sense as a player but also as a person.

“He’s a great guy and there’s a very special connection between him and me, and between all of us, in fact.”

It’s great to hear the admiration and respect that the former Porto man has for the Egyptian King and, despite them being deployed on opposite wings for the Reds, they clearly have a great relationship off the pitch.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Much was made over the supposed rivalry between Sadio Mane and his fellow African attacker, despite this being widely disputed by the pair, but it’s nice to have a different spin on how this new relationship can be perceived.

The 30-year-old has committed his long-term future at the club and his place as a role model to younger players in the squad will be vital, something that our No.23 seems to already be making the most of.

Let’s hope that the 25-year-old goes on to have an equally impressive role in Jurgen Klopp’s team in the coming years and that we can enjoy watching him smash records, spending the best days of his career on the red side of Merseyside too.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong