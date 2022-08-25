Parker confirms three Bournemouth stars ruled out against Liverpool but 29-goal man ‘could feature’

Liverpool aren’t the only outfit struggling with injuries at the early stages of the 2022/23 campaign after Scott Parker shared an update on his squad’s health ahead of their upcoming visit to Anfield.

In comments relayed on Twitter by @TomCrockerEcho, the Bournemouth boss confirmed that Junior Stanislas, Ryan Fredericks and Joseph Rothwell are out of the tie in question.

That being said, former Red Dominic Solanke, who registered an astonishing 29 league goals last term in the Championship, ‘could feature on Saturday’.

Scott Parker says Lowe back in training after sickness. Solanke to train tomorrow, could feature on Saturday. Stanislas, Fredericks and Rothwell out. Fredericks the closest. #afcb #lfc — Tom Crocker (@TomCrockerEcho) August 25, 2022

The Merseysiders find themselves searching for a first win in the English top-flight this season – a feat the Cherries have already achieved in their opening clash – after the disappointment of a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

The pressure will be on us to come up with the goods and turn the mood around at L4 against the newly-promoted outfit.

If a visit to Craven Cottage at the start of the season was any kind of indication – anything below a fully committed performance from us will be unacceptable as far as our hopes of securing a first batch of three points are concerned.

