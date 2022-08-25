(Video) 25-year-old West Ham star labels Mo Salah as “the best of the best” in a gushing declaration of admiration for the Egyptian

Mo Salah is one of the most respected and admired players in world football and this has been illustrated by one Premier League star waxing lyrical about our man.

Speaking to media ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game, Jarrod Bowen said: “There’s a lot of left footed players all around the world like you said, but in the Premier League I look at Mo Salah and see what he’s done in the past six years or however long he’s been here.

“The goals that he’s scored and the way that he plays, I’d say he’s the best of the best in that position.

“He’s one that I look at especially because he plays in the league as well.”

Towards the middle and end of last season, we were heavily linked with the West Ham man and it looked as though it was close for him to become a teammate of the Egyptian King.

Given the signings of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez though, it’s fair to assume that the England international won’t be heading to Anfield any time soon.

For now then, he will have to admire our No.11 from afar.

