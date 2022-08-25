(Video) “Borussia Dortmund want to sign Naby Keita…” – Sky Sports confirm interest from Germany in Naby Keita

Many Liverpool fans are waiting for a possible new midfielder to arrive this summer, however the most recent rumours have been about the potential departure of Naby Keita.

As reported by Sky Sports News: “Reports in Germany that Borussia Dortmund want to sign Naby Keita, Jurgen Klopp has said that nobody has told him that he is unhappy at Liverpool”

READ MORE: ‘Liverpool have made an offer to FC Barcelona to sign their midfielder Frenkie de Jong’ state reports in Spain and America

It’s not much of an update from the news outlet but it does confirm that Borussia Dortmund seem to have a genuine interest in the Guinean.

These links from the Bundesliga have been both backed up and denied in the past few days, leading to a lot of confusion over what will happen.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

It’s likely that many will be upset that there’s no signings coming in any sooner than we start letting people go but this will only add to speculation around the 27-year-old.

You can watch the Keita update (from 1:43) via Sky Sports News on YouTube:

EOTK Insider Opinion: 90% of Liverpool fans want Jurgen Klopp to sign a new midfielder this summer but they’re wrong