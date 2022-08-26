‘I’m going to bottle it’ – Liverpool legend admits his loyalties are torn following Champions League draw

Graeme Souness has admitted that he’ll find it difficult to choose between Liverpool or Rangers when two of his former sides face off in the Champions League this season.

The Anfield outfit were drawn against the Scottish giants in yesterday’s group stage draw with Ajax and Napoli making up the rest of Group A.

The 69-year-old is recognised as a legend by both sides having played for and managed the two so he’s therefore hoping both sides can progress through to the knockout stages.

“You are putting me on the spot here,” the Scotsman told talkSPORT (via Football Scotland) when asked about who he’s supporting. “That’s a really difficult one and I’m going to bottle it completely and say I hope it’s two draws and both go through!”

The Glasgow based outfit defeated Belgian side Union SG and then PSV Eindhoven in their two Champions League qualifiers and will now compete in Europe’s premier competition for the first time since 2010.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side will fancy their chances of causing some upsets following their impressive Europa League campaign last term.

Rangers defeated the likes of RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund as they made it all the way to the final in Seville before being defeated by Frankfurt on penalties.

Despite the Gers being placed in a tricky group, Souness is confident that the Ibrox outfit can hold their own amongst the other European giants.

“They’ve always got a chance. It’s where Rangers have come from in the last 10 years. The level they were playing at and now they are on the biggest stage. It doesn’t get any higher,” he added.

“It’s an enormous step but what you have to say about Rangers is in the last year, they’ve shown against Dortmund and Leipzig, they are capable of getting results. It’s just great to be there. The profile’s back, it’s not just great for Glasgow Rangers, it’s great for Scottish football.”

Jurgen Klopp believes his side have been handed somewhat of an advantage with the draw due to the fact the Reds have played Ajax and Napoli in this competition in recent years.

Our group stage certainly looks like a tricky one for us to navigate our way through but hopefully we can find some sort of form in the Premier League in the coming weeks before our UCL campaign begins on September 6/7.

This season’s final will take place in Istanbul so wouldn’t it be nice to create yet more history in the Turkish city?

