Bobby Firmino to be offered to PSG as part of swap deal for 28-year-old midfielder – report

Liverpool have been linked with a move for PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes recently and it’s now been suggested that the Reds could be willing to allow one of their star men to head in the opposite direction in an attempt to complete the deal this summer.

The Argentina international was a reported target for the club back in 2017 and Serie A outfit Roma, Paredes’ former club, are also believed to be interested in bringing him back to the Sadio Olimpico.

Now a report by Calciomercato (via Liverpool Echo) is suggesting that Bobby Firmino could head to the French capital in an attempt to ensure the 28-year-old can complete his move to Merseyside before September 1.

READ MORE: ‘I’m going to bottle it’ – Liverpool legend admits his loyalties are torn following Champions League draw

It’s believed that Jurgen Klopp is happy to wait until next summer to sign main transfer target Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, but the way in which the Reds have started the campaign may mean the German delves into the transfer market during the current window.

Many Liverpool fans are crying out for the club to strengthen their midfield options with James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara now the wrong side of 30 and the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain having a far from ideal injury record.

Firmino is still a huge favourite amongst Kopites but he no longer appears to be having the impact on the side that many would hope.

It would be surprising to see the club sanction the departure of another attacker having seen Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi already exit Anfield this summer, but if Paredes is a genuine target then you never know.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

The club have remained committed to their transfer strategies in recent seasons and have adopted a ‘sell before we buy’ attitude.

Klopp is also renowned for only signing the right player at the right time rather than searching for temporary fixes in certain areas.

The German tactician has claimed he’s happy with the ‘size and strength’ of his squad in recent weeks but the way in which Manchester United tore through us with ease on Monday night is concerning.

We will look to get our campaign back on track on Saturday afternoon when we welcome Bournemouth to Anfield.

Teenage midfielders Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho may be given a chance from the start against Scott Parker’s side but we’ll just have to wait and see the team Klopp selects.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 76% of fans want Liverpool to sell Naby Keïta after transfer bombshell dropped – but Jürgen Klopp would be insane to let him go