Jurgen Klopp discusses ’emotional’ James Milner’s altercation with Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool prepare for Bournemouth clash

Jurgen Klopp has played down James Milner’s altercation with Virgil van Dijk on Monday night.

The veteran midfielder was seen confronting the Dutchman after Jadon Sancho put Manchester United 1-0 up at Old Trafford before Liverpool fell to a 2-1 defeat against Erik Ten Hag’s side.

Our No. 7 appeared to do all he could to prevent the England international from getting his shot off but was sent sliding as the former Borussia Dortmund man faked to shoot, meanwhile van Dijk was stood a few yards behind Milner with his arms held behind his body and failing to even attempt to block Sancho’s effort.

“We spoke about everything [this week],” Klopp said in his pre-Bournemouth press conference earlier today (as quoted by Metro).

“Milly is an emotional player and I had plenty of conversations with my best friends like this on the pitch. It looks more serious than it is. No problem at all.”

It was certainly bemusing to see our No. 4 so static and fail to rush out to the United man.

Milner is a natural leader and sets an example both on and off the pitch and he was left absolutely raging with the centre half.

Although it was extremely frustrating the way in which we conceded the opener and for our performance at Old Trafford to be so lacklustre, but it was refreshing to see that the 36-year-old wasn’t afraid to remind van Dijk of what he expects from him and his teammates.

There won’t be any animosity between the pair going forward and let’s hope for a much improved showing against Bournemouth at Anfield tomorrow.

We have just two points from a possible nine at the moment so it’s time for us to start proving that we have what it takes to compete at the top of the table once again.

