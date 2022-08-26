Reds legend offers ‘honest’ Liverpool prediction following Champions League draw

Steve Nicol is confident that Liverpool will progress through to the knockout stages of the Champions League following yesterday’s group stage draw.

The Reds were placed into Group A alongside Ajax, Napoli and Rangers and the former Anfield favourite believes Jurgen Klopp’s side will be joined by the Serie A outfit in making up the top-two spots.

Despite Liverpool’s slow start to the campaign, Nicol is confident that they can return to their best form in time for the start of their Champions League campaign that will begin on September 6/7.

“Well yes, I’m going to assume by the time this battle (with Rangers) comes round Liverpool will at least have players back and will have sorted out the problems we have seen so far in the first three Premier League games,” Nicol told ESPN FC (via Liverpool Echo).

“If the game was tomorrow I’d be a little apprehensive, I’ve got to be honest, but it’s not.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp discusses ’emotional’ James Milner’s altercation with Virgil van Dijk as Liverpool prepare for Bournemouth clash

“Rangers are not at the level of the other three, I would question Ajax as well they look they’re going to get rid of another player in Antony – I don’t think they’ll be at the level they were.

“l it leaves Liverpool and Napoli, Napoli have started on fire scoring loads of goals, Liverpool the opposite but it’s not tomorrow.”

Our group is certainly one of the more appealing of them all.

Rangers will be competing in Europe’s premier competition for the first time since 2010 whilst we’ve faced Napoli and Ajax in this competition in recent years.

Trips to Naples are always difficult whilst the Amsterdam outfit’s youthful side are bound to cause issues throughout the competition.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

It’s understandable as to why Nicol is also backing the Italian’s to progress alongside ourselves but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Liverpool need to start performing after three disappointing results so far this season and we host Bournemouth at Anfield tomorrow – lets hope for a big performance to ensure we pick up all three points.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 76% of fans want Liverpool to sell Naby Keïta after transfer bombshell dropped – but Jürgen Klopp would be insane to let him go