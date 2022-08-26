‘What has happened?’ – Pundit makes Jude Bellingham admission and warns Liverpool to not ‘get left behind’

Robbie Savage has warned Liverpool to not ‘get left behind’ as they wait to make the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

Many believe that Jurgen Klopp’s side are in urgent need of a midfielder but reports are suggesting that the German tactician is willing to wait until next summer to sign the England international.

Earlier today the 55-year-old insisted that the club will only sign the ‘right player’ and not delve into the transfer market for the sake of it but Savage has sent a warning to the Reds after a dismal performance at Old Trafford earlier this week.

“On the back of that performance on Monday night, when United were there for the taking, I have to ask: What has happened to Klopp’s heavy metal football? Where is that ruthless streak, that insatiable desire to win the ball back high up the pitch, the relentless press which leaves opponents camped in their own half?” Savage wrote in his column for The Mirror.

“Although Klopp insists they have all bases covered in midfield, Liverpool looked short of X-factor in that department until Fabio Carvalho came on and made an impact as a sub at Old Trafford. With Thiago injured and Fabinho on the bench, Liverpool looked short of a killer pass and a creative force who could break United’s lines. There has been talk over the summer of Jude Bellingham moving to Anfield.

READ MORE: Liverpool linked with a move for 21-year-old Celtic midfielder that is ‘attracting plenty of attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs’

“I don’t think it can happen in this window, but unless Liverpool break the shackles of their early-season lethargy he can’t come to Merseyside soon enough. This could prove to be a season where Liverpool are in transition – just months after they missed out on a Quadruple by a whisker. But in the short term, teams in transition get left behind.”

The performance of our whole side was lacklustre on Monday night at Old Trafford but our midfield was almost non-existent.

Harvey Elliott ran his socks off to be fair to the teenager but United cut us apart far too easily.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Savage is also right to question where was the desire from our players.

We showed no real fight all evening and although United headed into the game off the back of defeats to Brighton and Brentford, they looked very comfortable all night.

Bellingham does have the potential to be a world beater but 12 months is a long time and it would be nice to see a midfielder arrive before the window slams shut on September 1 but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Let’s hope we can pick up our first three points of the season against Bournemouth to ease some of the current concern.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 76% of fans want Liverpool to sell Naby Keïta after transfer bombshell dropped – but Jürgen Klopp would be insane to let him go